D-70 HR director honored with state award

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 Director of Human Resources Peter Theis is the recipient of the 2023 Illinois Personnel Administrator of the Year award announced by the Illinois Association of School Personnel Administrators.

Theis was presented with the award, accompanied by District 70 Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins, earlier this year at the IASPA awards ceremony.

The award is given to people who have distinguished themselves in personnel administration, are contributing members in personnel programs, have had a significant impact on public education, are skilled managers of change, are creative in their approach to personnel administration, approach personnel administrative work with a sense of humor and a sense of respect for their fellow man, and are serving in a personnel administrative position.

Jenkins said Theis, who has worked for her since July 1, 2022, “is one of the most dedicated personnel educators I have had the honor of working with in two different school districts. He puts students and staff first in every decision he makes. He ensures the organization cares for its most precious asset, its people, and he positively impacts any organization he is a part of.”

Downers Grove School District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele said Theis, who retired from District 99, led well in times of crisis and was supportive of the administrative team, as well as serving “students first and led in the areas of equity, student success, and student advocacy. He was valued by teachers and leaders for his availability, honest feedback,and caring approach. This was especially true for our diverse staff, who found Pete to be their supporter and confidant when being recruited, during onboarding, and while working in the district.”

Having worked with Theis in Lake Forest School Districts 67 and 115 (where school administrators work for both the elementary and high school districts) and then moving to District 70 shortly after Theis began there, generalists Fern Carnick and Dayna Pratt also sang his praises, calling him an “exemplary employee, manager and leader … who works harder than most people. Pete is also an extremely supportive manager to his direct reports. He has progressive views around workplace flexibility, job sharing and work-life balance. He knows the way to attract the best talent is to think outside of the box. He inspires his employees to work hard on his behalf because he supports and respects them. He is compassionate and understanding to his staff and colleagues. He instills trust when talking to him.”

Theis was director of human resources for Lake Forest School Districts 67 and 115 for two years. Before he retired, he was an assistant superintendent for human resources for District 99. Theis also has served as the associate principal for curriculum and instruction in District 99, was dean of students for Glenbard East High School and worked as a middle school principal, high school dean of students and social studies teacher in Plano Community School District 88.