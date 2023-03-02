Antioch man arrested on drug charges

ANTIOCH – A 29-year-old Antioch man faces multiple drug charges after a SWAT team assisted by the Antioch Police Department went to his home with a warrant.

About 6 a.m. Feb. 23, the Antioch Police Department assisted the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group serving a high-risk narcotics search warrant in the 1000 block of Main Street.

For the safety of the community, Main Street was shut down during the execution of the warrant by the SWAT Team.

Police took Joshua Garcia, 29, of Antioch into custody without incident. During the investigation, police recovered Perc-30 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, methamphetamine, LSD, ammunition and suspected counterfeit currency.

Garcia was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.