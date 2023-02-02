Sen. Johnson supports local film to combat human trafficking

BUFFALO GROVE – In efforts to address human trafficking, state Sen. Adriane Johnson supports the local short film “Lost N Found.”

Yashin Phillips, director of “Lost N Found,” captures the journey of a father being faced with the challenging circumstances of sex trafficking when an experience hits close to home.

“Human trafficking is a vastly growing issue that is happening right now in our communities,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “It is an unfortunate crisis and we must amplify the concern and tell stories that demonstrate this harsh reality. I am proud to support Yashin’s efforts.”

The film made its premiere at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“I am so blessed, so honored and so grateful of the support that Sen. Johnson has provided on this film,” Phillips said in a news release. “For her to see the potential in me, believe in the work that I’m doing and push me to display it on a larger scale, it means a lot.”

In 2021 there were more than 240 cases of human trafficking in the state with more than 350 victims involved. The majority of the victims were women.

“Lost N Found” will be shown Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Marcus Gurnee Cinema at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about human trafficking or to get help, call 1-888-373-7888 or visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.