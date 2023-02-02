Museum to host program about Teddy Roosevelt

GREAT LAKES – To commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Spanish American War, the National Museum of the American Sailor will host “An Afternoon with Teddy Roosevelt.”

Before he was president, Theodore Roosevelt made a name for himself in the Spanish American War as the assistant secretary of the Navy and as a Rough Rider.

Join the National Museum of the American Sailor at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 as it welcomes actor Adam Lindquist for a first-person performance about Roosevelt’s experiences during the war.

The event is free.

To learn more, visit www.history.navy.mil/wwwstory.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the enlisted sailor in the U.S. Navy. The museum is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.