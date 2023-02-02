Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Feb. 14 at the Lambs Farm restaurant at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94 in Libertyville.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon.

The guest speaker will be Michael Cleavenger, executive director of the Ragdale Foundation, which is located in Lake Forest. Through residencies, fellowships and thematic collaborations, Ragdale annually supports more than 200 artists, designers and scholars from around the world, all of whom are seeking time and space to pursue distinctive works of the imagination.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.