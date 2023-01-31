Coroner identifies remains found in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE -- Woman’s remains that were found in November along Hollister Drive have been identified, and no foul play is suspected in the death, authorities said.

About 8:15 a.m. Nov. 19, 2022, the Libertyville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville for a report of partial skeletal remains being located, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

A search of the area with a Lake County Sheriff’s canine located additional remains in a wooded area nearby. It appeared that the remains belonged to a single person.

On Jan. 20, 2023, the deceased was positively identified as 54-year-old Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, who had an alias of Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas, originally from Mexico but most recently of Chicago, according to the release.

Results of the autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Nov. 21, 2022, indicated that Jimenez-Hernandez died from asphyxia. After an intensive police investigation conducted by the Libertyville Police Department, it was determined that her death was not a result of foul play.