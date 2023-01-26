January 26, 2023
Idleburg named vice chairman of standards board

State agency establishes minimum thresholds that govern hiring, training in law enforcement

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg (Photo provided)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff John Idleburg has been elected vice chairman of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

The board’s Executive Committee nominated and elected Idleburg on Dec. 8, 2022.

Idleburg will preside as the vice chairman of ILETSB’s Executive Committee and also serves as a member on the Finance and Legislative Committee, as well as the Special Committee on Personnel Matters.

In 2020, Idleburg was appointed to ILETSB as a board member by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is a state agency that is mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement and correctional officers. The board establishes mandatory minimum thresholds that govern the hiring and training of law enforcement personnel. The board has eight appointed members and six statutory members who all play a crucial role in professionalizing Illinois law enforcement.

“The ILETSB board and ILETSB staff continue to make significant progress in building out a much more robust organization,” Idleburg said in a news release. “With many changes in the law, ILETSB is growing and will provide greater support and resources to law enforcement statewide. This will include greater funding to the state’s Mobile Training Units, which provide direct training to law-enforcement officers across the state. It is a true honor representing Lake County at the statewide level.”

