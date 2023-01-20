Wilcox launches 3rd annual ‘Valentines for Seniors’ card drive

McHENRY – State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, has launched his third annual Valentines for Seniors card drive.

To brighten the days of seniors and make sure they know they are a valued part of the community, Wilcox is asking students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations and other groups to create homemade cards that will be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the 32nd Senate District.

“Over the last two years, the response to this project was phenomenal. Last year, my office collected and distributed more than 4,000 cards,” Wilcox said in a news release. “The seniors were all smiles as my staff and I delivered large bags of cards. My goal this year is to collect even more cards.”

Cards, poems and other well-wishes will be collected through Feb. 7 at Wilcox’s McHenry office, 5400 W. Elm St., Suite 103. Those dropping off cards in person can place them in the valentine mailbox outside of the office between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cards also can be mailed.

“Last year we were able to bring smiles to seniors at dozens of assisted living centers and nursing homes,” Wilcox said. “My hope is that we get an even greater response this year and we all do our part to bring some joy to seniors.”

In 2022, Senate Republicans collected and delivered more than 45,000 valentines through the statewide Valentines for Seniors program.