Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases results of holiday traffic effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign from Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 2.

The Sheriff’s Office ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, committing to an additional 32 hours of patrol time to prevent impaired and distracted driving.

During the campaign, sheriff’s deputies issued 19 citations for speeding, 12 citations to unbuckled drivers and 12 citations for other traffic violations. Sheriff’s deputies arrested two drivers for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and one driver for fleeing and eluding.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by NHTSA.