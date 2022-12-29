Formerly neglected, now ready for loving family

GRAYSLAKE – Keelo says, “Another success story brought to you by the Save-A-Pet investigation team! They rescued me from a really bad situation where I was quite neglected. Since my arrival, I’ve been showered with love every single day. I now have hope that I will get a nice home with people who will love me for who I am. Don’t I look quite fashionable wearing a little raincoat? Oh and I’m showing my brains too – I quickly learned to sit with a treat! Their amazing Canine Care staff members make me feel so special and loved.”

Keelo is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm, and on preventive and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster-to-adopt program.

Save-A-Pet will close at noon Dec. 31 and reopen at 11 a.m. Jan. 4.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.