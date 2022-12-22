BBQ’d Productions’ red envelope winners to share $150,000 in prizes, including cash, cruise

THIRD LAKE – For BBQ’d Productions owner Kris Schoenberger, the end-of-the-year red envelope campaign has become a highly anticipated tradition. And with this year’s prize outlay topping $150,000, excitement is soaring like a Rudolph-led sleigh.

Those who would like to get in on the action should head to one of Schoenberger’s restaurants soon. Envelopes will be provided to those dining in between now and the end of the year, or until the supply of 4,500 envelopes is exhausted.

The no-peek envelopes are available at BBQ’d Productions locations at 34121 Route 45 in Third Lake, 405 N. Rand Road in Lake Zurich and 4235 Green Bay Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They’re also available this year at Schoenberger’s new Station 51 restaurant at 883 N. Main St. in Antioch.

Those obtaining an envelope need to return and dine at any location anytime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023. At the end of the return meal and with their server present, diners can open envelopes to reveal prizes ranging from a free dessert to $2,500 in cash, a PS5 or even a four-day, three-night Cancun-bound cruise. All envelopes contain a prize.

”This is my way of giving back to the people who’ve helped me to live my dream of being an entrepreneur,” said Schoenberger, who also owns Elyte Productions at the Lehmann Mansion, which is a wedding and events venue in Lake Villa. Schoenberger recently purchased a sixth location, where he plans to open another restaurant in 2024. “I’m proud to be a small business owner who’s able to give back. This is why shopping local is so important.”

There is no limit to the number of red envelopes a customer can receive. Dine in a few times a week and receive an envelope each time, while supplies last.

BBQ’d Productions restaurants feature smoked and grilled pork, beef, fish and ham dishes, as well as salads, craft cocktails and more. The new Station 51 Truck Co. Bar and Grill in Antioch features fire station-themed décor. Its menu runs the gamut from a Crab Benny for breakfast to lobster gouda pasta, a pineapple fajita bowl and its signature station bacon – the latter being in-house cured pork drizzled with chipotle maple barbecue glaze.

For more information, visit wegrillitall.com or call 847-550-1234 for the Lake Zurich location, 847-543-1234 for Third Lake or 262-764-5005 for Kenosha.

BBQ’d Productions regularly updates its menus with the latest fare, and also offers a free mobile app, private events and catering.

The Station 51 website is station51truckcompany.com.