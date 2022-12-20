Authorities have identified the 75-year-old Antioch woman and 13-year-old Lockport boy killed Sunday when the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was hit by a Metra train near Ingleside as grandmother and grandson.

Patricia Shemberger and Noah Kucinski died from injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner’s office determined Monday.

The 70-year old driver of the car, whom authorities identified Monday was Shemberger’s husband and Noah’s grandfather, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Lake County sheriff’s police.

The crash occurred about 12:10 p.m. Sunday at the rail crossing at Wilson Road, just north of Larkin Lane, authorities said.

The crash was witnessed by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who was waiting for the train to pass on the other side of the tracks. The deputy said the driver failed to heed the crossing’s warning lights and drove through the gate and directly in the path of the train. The deputy said he did not see the driver of the car slow down.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221219/train-crash-victims-identified-as-grandmother-and-grandson