13-year-old boy, 75-year-old woman dead after car drives through crossing gate, gets hit by train near Ingleside

A 13-year-old boy and 75-year-old Antioch-area woman were killed Sunday when the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate was hit by a Metra train near Ingleside, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 70-year-old Antioch-area man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Lake County sheriff’s police.

The crash occurred about 12:10 p.m. at the rail crossing at Wilson Road, just north of Larkin Lane, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation shows the driver was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Wilson when it failed to heed the crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate and directly in the path of the train.

The westbound train struck the driver’s side of the Hyundai, ejecting the 75-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old boy in the back seat also was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s police said.

No one aboard the train was reported injured, authorities said.

A northbound sheriff’s deputy who was stopped at the tracks witnessed the crash, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metra Police Department with assistance from the Lake County sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.

Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Stephen Newton said autopsies will be conducted Monday.