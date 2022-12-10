Hainesville announces nominating petition filing dates

HAINESVILLE -- The April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election will include three trustee positions for the Village of Hainesville. Each is for a four-year term.

The first day to file nominating petitions at the Village of Hainesville is Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. and the last day to file is Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Village hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for Dec. 19, when they are open until 5 p.m. No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Those arriving at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 will be provided with a “simultaneous filer” receipt and will be placed into a lottery to determine ballot placement at 1 p.m. Dec. 20.

The village clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc. After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added, except a receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests, which may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.