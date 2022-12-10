Antioch announces petition filing dates

ANTIOCH -- The April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election will include three village trustee positions in Antioch. Each is for a four-year term of office.

Courtesy election petition packets are available at the Village of Antioch, 874 Main St., Antioch. Packets may be picked up in-person at the Village Hall or requested via email at lromine@antioch.il.gov.

The Village of Antioch will accept petitions during normal hours for the office of the Village Clerk from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the petition filing period.

The Village will remain open to accept petitions until 5 p.m. on the last day to file, Dec. 19.

Anyone in line to file their petitions at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 will be provided with a “simultaneous filer” receipt and will be placed in a lottery to determine ballot placement. Any petitions received by the Village Clerk’s Office in the first mail delivery on Dec. 12 will also be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. that day and placed into the ballot placement lottery. In order to qualify for the Simultaneous Filing Lottery on the last day of filing, you must file your petition between the hours of 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Copies of filed petition packets and filing receipts will be made available upon request.

The Village of Antioch will be able to accept objections to nominating petitions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until five business days after the last day to file.

The Village Clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc. After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.