Wauconda enjoys Holiday Walk on Main

WAUCONDA – Wauconda’s Holiday Walk on Main took place Dec. 4.

There was a parade kickoff and tree lighting at the Wauconda Park District on Dec. 3.

Andrina Bush, 5, of Wauconda looks at a reindeer named, Dasher, with Santa's Village Magic Reindeer Express during Holiday Walk on Main in Wauconda. The event was sponsored by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce. (12/4/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

The Holiday Walk included visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, a gingerbread house contest, tree decorating, crafts for kids, holiday music and lots of food and drink.

There were trolley rides, artisan shopping and a Candyland Walk.

The event was hosted by the village of Wauconda, the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.