Wauconda enjoys Holiday Walk on Main

WAUCONDA – Wauconda’s Holiday Walk on Main took place Dec. 4.
There was a parade kickoff and tree lighting at the Wauconda Park District on Dec. 3.
The Holiday Walk included visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, a gingerbread house contest, tree decorating, crafts for kids, holiday music and lots of food and drink.
There were trolley rides, artisan shopping and a Candyland Walk.
The event was hosted by the village of Wauconda, the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.