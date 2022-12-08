December 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Wauconda enjoys Holiday Walk on Main

Host of activities gets residents into mood for Christmas

By Shaw Local News Network
Daniela Morales, of Round Lake, and Mary Reinhardt, of Wauconda, both 17, share a laugh Dec. 4 during Holiday Walk on Main in Wauconda. The event was sponsored by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.

Daniela Morales, of Round Lake, and Mary Reinhardt, of Wauconda, both 17, share a laugh Dec. 4 during Holiday Walk on Main in Wauconda. The event was sponsored by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.

WAUCONDA – Wauconda’s Holiday Walk on Main took place Dec. 4.

There was a parade kickoff and tree lighting at the Wauconda Park District on Dec. 3.

Image 1 of 12

Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network Andrina Bush, 5, of Wauconda looks at a reindeer named, Dasher, with Santa's Village Magic Reindeer Express during Holiday Walk on Main in Wauconda. The event was sponsored by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce. (12/4/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

The Holiday Walk included visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, a gingerbread house contest, tree decorating, crafts for kids, holiday music and lots of food and drink.

There were trolley rides, artisan shopping and a Candyland Walk.

The event was hosted by the village of Wauconda, the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wauconda
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois