Gurnee Park District welcomes new youth program supervisor

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District announced Megan Baird is the new youth program supervisor.

Baird joins the Gurnee Park District with a wealth of experience in parks and recreation. In 2015, she earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from Eastern Illinois University. She worked as a recreation coordinator at the Round Lake Park District before becoming recreation supervisor for the Buffalo Grove Park District. Baird oversaw numerous recreation programs including fitness, camp, athletics and in-house programs.

Baird is a member of the National Parks and Recreation Association, as well as the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. In September 2022, she continued her professional growth by becoming a certified parks and recreation professional.

A Gurnee resident for many years, Baird is excited to bring her passion for recreation to the Gurnee Park District. In her role as youth programs supervisor, Baird hopes to further foster community engagement and create inclusive environments, as well as aid in the continued success of the youth programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan on board,” Sabrina Hinkens, youth program manager, said in a news release. “Her contributions will play an integral role in our continued growth and ability to provide exceptional services to our community.”