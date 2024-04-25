Kitten would love to be part of a package-deal adoption

GRAYSLAKE – Raili says, “Hey, you, take me to your “litter!” You know, the person who makes the decisions because we want them to pick a couple of us to go home.

“We are true athletes, climbing, jumping, running and more, and when a nap is needed, we find the perfect spot that includes at least another kitten. So much better to sleep with a friend. So, to conclude, any of us would be perfect because after all we are the pick of the litter. Double the Love, Double the Fun. The second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Raili is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.