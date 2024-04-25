Only female coach at Glacier Ice Arena earns national recognition

VERNON HILLS – Charice Paoli happens to be the only female coach at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills, a place she’s called home for 14 years.

But that’s not what makes her stand out, those who know her said.

Paoli goes above and beyond to engage players and help them perform at their best year after year, said Eric Schneider, general manager at Glacier Ice Arena, a rink partner of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks and one of the few rinks open year-round.

“Charice has made a tremendous impact on our Glacier community in multiple ways,” Schneider said. “She always demonstrates vitality and energy and has a vibrant teaching presence. She is absolutely meticulous in the manner in which she prepares and implements instruction.”

Already recognized locally for her work with individuals, small groups and teams – mainly young skaters from the ages of 3 to 10 – Paoli now has gained national recognition.

The NHL Coaches Association recently selected Paoli for a prestigious Female Coach spotlight. She was featured among 85 female hockey coaches from across North America.

Formed on International Women’s Day 2020, the NHLCA Female Coaches Program is an initiative that aims to recognize women and support the development of female hockey coaches across all levels of the game. Those honored are connected to one another, as well as skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking and career advancement opportunities.”

“It’s phenomenal,” Paoli said. “It means everything to me. I have been the only female hockey coach on staff at Glacier for over 14 years. I feel such honor and respect for the way the parents, the other coaches, the administration treats me. They don’t see me as that girl coach. They see me as someone with value and skill.

“I love Glacier. It’s been my home for so many years, so to be honored by the highest level, it’s so rewarding, so gratifying.”

Paoli earned degrees in education and computer science and worked as a grade school classroom teacher for nine years while coaching at Glacier. She stopped teaching in 2020 to help care for her now-deceased father.

Along with coaching, she has taken on other roles and now works full time at Glacier, handling marketing, billing and technical work for the arena.

She first joined Glacier as a teenage volunteer in high school and always has enjoyed playing hockey. At age 36, she still plays on an adult hockey league once or twice a week.

“I don’t want to give up playing time anytime soon,” she said. “Being on the ice every day with the kids keeps me active.”

As the lead supervisor and head coach of the Little Blackhawks program and all introduction to hockey initiatives at Glacier Ice Arena, Paoli coaches several levels of young players, from those learning the basics to those building more advanced skills. She’s watched families grow up in the program through the years.

Her goal is to make the classes fun and engaging.

“The foundation of my coaching style comes from a love of teaching and that teaching background and really getting low and down to the children’s level,” she said.

For the young skaters, she creates obstacle courses, plays games and draws pictures of symbols and animals on the ice for them to try to erase with their skates.

“They think that’s the coolest thing, drawing on the ice,” she said.

She’s dedicated to helping young athletes not only improve their hockey skills, but develop the confidence and resilience needed both on and off the ice.

Her classes help build muscle memories for young skaters with activities and games that keep them coming back.

“The kids will be smiling about it and talking about it after,” she said.