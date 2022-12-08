Loving, playful cat looking for family of his own

GRAYSLAKE – Malachi says, “I may look like a lazy cat, rolling around in my bed when people approach me. That’s just a trick I learned to get them to come over and pet me. I enjoy every second of it and can never get enough loving.

“I am also very playful and love toys, especially the ones shaped as a spring and the catnip one. So much fun and entertainment when there is no one around. I am, however, more than willing to trade them for a family.”

Malachi is about a year and a half old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster-to-adopt program. Malachi is excited to be included in this opportunity.