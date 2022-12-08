Lindenhurst shooting victim identified

LINDENHURST – A 44-year-old Lindenhurst man has been identified as the person who was shot Nov. 24 at a residence on Crooked Lake Lane, authorities said. The man later died of his injuries.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Charles Holmes, 44, of Lindenhurst, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. An autopsy was conducted Nov. 29.

About 2:10 p.m. Nov. 24, the Lindenhurst Police Department and Lake Villa Fire Protection District responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane for a reported shooting. A woman called 911 to report an accidental shooting and that Holmes had been shot in the abdomen. Lindenhurst officers found him in the garage suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

Holmes was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the Intensive Care Unit.

Kellee M. Holmes, 41, of the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.