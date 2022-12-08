Lake Villa Library District announces election filing dates

LINDENHURST – Nomination papers for Lake Villa Library District trustee for the April 4 consolidated election can be filed Dec. 12 through Dec. 19 at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst. Papers can be filed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Objections may be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on the following dates: Dec. 20, 21, 22, 23 and 26.

In the event there are simultaneous filers, the simultaneous filing lottery will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Administrative Services office of the library. Filers are not required to be present.

For information, call Director Mick Jacobsen at 847-245-5100.