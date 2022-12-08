Hawthorn Mall to host blood drive

VERNON HILLS – Did you know that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds? And that almost 5 million Americans need blood transfusions each year?

This season as people think about gift giving, Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills encourages the community to give the gift of life through its 2022 Annual Giving Life Holiday Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

Blood donations will be collected on-site in the MyPerks Lounge at Hawthorn Mall by Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers.

While walk-ups will be accepted, appointments are encouraged. To learn more or schedule a donation appointment, visit the Hawthorn Mall website at https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.