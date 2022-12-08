December 08, 2022
Grandwood Park Park District to host cookies with Santa event

Games, crafts, sweet treats among family fun planned in Gurnee.

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host Cookies & Milk with Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The event will provide family-friendly holiday fun for all ages.

Participants will have a chance to meet Santa, play games, make crafts and partake in sweets and refreshments.

Christmas goody bags will be available for every participant to take home.

Cost is $3 a child. The event will take place at the park district, 36630 N. Hutchins Road.

For information and to register, visit www.grandwoodpark.net.

Gurnee
