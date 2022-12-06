Gurnee to host holiday train, lights display

GURNEE -- On Dec. 8, the Holiday Train will come to town, followed by Holiday Lights at Welton Plaza.

This holiday celebration is co-hosted by Gurnee Park District, the Village of Gurnee, and Village of Gurnee’s Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration starts at 3 p.m. near the train tracks by Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. The Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive at 5:05 p.m.

Enjoy the petting zoo, visit with Santa, and please consider donating nonperishable food items for the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Those who choose to donate will receive a ticket to the snack tent.

Once the train departs, walk to Welton Plaza (Old Grand Avenue) for Holiday Lights. Guests will enjoy holiday carolers, food trucks and snacks, hot cocoa, a DJ, a photo booth, a craft station, s’mores, more time with Santa, and an amazing holiday lights display.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the Village of Gurnee and the Village of Gurnee Chamber of Commerce for this event,” Susie Kuruvilla, executive director of Gurnee Park District, said in a news release. “We look forward to working together to provide this fun family event to our community and residents.”

Both events are free to attend. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.