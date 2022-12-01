Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Dec. 13 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Yolanda Brooks, who formerly taught music at the Marjorie Hart School in North Chicago and plays oboe as well as keyboard. It will be an afternoon of holiday music for all who attend.

All retired educators are welcome. No reservations are necessary.