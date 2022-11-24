Sheriff’s Office to participate in Thanksgiving traffic enforcement

WAUKEGAN – As millions of motorists hit the roads to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to driver sober and buckle up.

The goal of the high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities. Correct seat belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to IDOT, the statewide seat belt use rate is at 93%.

Increased patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout Lake County and the state through Nov. 28.

If you will be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:

• Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

• If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit or call a family member to get you home safely.

• Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation.

• If you see an impaired driver, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.