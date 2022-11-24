Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Libertyville office donates Thanksgiving dinners

LIBERTYVILLE – Luke Mutter, managing broker of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago office in Libertyville, announced the office fulfilled its goal of donating 100 complete Thanksgiving dinners for Lake County residents in need this year.

It’s the 32nd year that brokers and staff from the Libertyville office have collected donations, shopped and assembled dinners.

“After so many years of working on this amazing project, the agents and staff have really streamlined their process,” Mutter said in a news release. “Woodman’s in Lakemoor was kind enough to donate the boxes and provide the space for assembly. Once the banana boxes are laid out, the assembly line begins until all of the components have been added. It’s quite something to see. I thank everyone who donated to this endeavor, volunteered to compile the contents of the boxes or delivered completed boxes to the township offices. A special thank you, of course, goes to Anne Donnell for her coordination of this event. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The traditional Thanksgiving meals include a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, candied yams, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie. The agents add a note wishing the recipient a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Dinners are delivered to the township offices in Libertyville, Avon, Grant, Warren and Lake Villa for distribution to Lake County residents in need.