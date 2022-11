ROUND LAKE BEACH – On Nov. 4, Lake County residents were able to celebrate the culture and traditions of Dia de Los Muertos/ Day of the Dead with Folkloric dancers, traditional altars and sugar skull crafts at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center.

The free event invited attendees to wear their best catrina/catrin sugar skull costumes. The Gathering Lobby was lined with multiple ofrendas (altars).

There were free sugar skull crafts as well as vendors.