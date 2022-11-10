Community invited to library’s outdoor space plan meeting

LINDENHURST – If you are curious about the Lake Villa District Library’s outdoor space plan, mark your calendar for Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Hitchcock Design Group and Hay Associates will present the first glimpse of the project.

The LVDL Board of Trustees hired Hitchcock Design Group last winter. The Nov. 17 presentation was developed from feedback gathered at stakeholder focus groups and a communitywide survey.

“Our community provided excellent feedback and ideas to consider when developing our outdoor spaces,” library director Mick Jacobsen said. “Native plants, areas for quiet contemplation, unique play areas for children, as well as space for meetings and events, were among the many suggestions.”

Visit https://www.lvdl.org/outdoor-space-plan to learn more about the project and register to attend the presentation.