Lighted trails to open in Lake County Forest Preserves

LIBERTYVILLE – Having a hard time getting outside in nature now that the sun sets earlier? Taking an evening hike on solar-lit trails in the forest preserves will be an option starting Nov. 6.

With small solar lights to guide their way, hikers, skiers and snowshoers can get brisk evening exercise along the 1.3-mile fitness trail at Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville and along a 1.65-mile hilly section of the Millennium Trail adjacent to the Winter Sports Area at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

“Walking the trails after the sun goes down is a nice way to gain a different perspective of the forest preserves,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “We realize that people are utilizing the trails more and more as a way to improve their well-being.”

The solar lights serve as a guide along the trails. It is recommended to bring a flashlight or headlamp for additional illumination.

Though regular preserve hours are 6:30 a.m. to sunset, the illuminated trails and adjacent parking lots will remain open after sunset until 9 p.m. daily through March 12.

Bicycles and horses are not permitted on the solar-lit trails after sunset. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.

To access the lighted trails, park at Lakewood’s Winter Sports Area located on the east side of Fairfield Road just south of Route 176 or at Old School’s main entrance lot located on the east side of St. Mary’s Road just south of Route 176.

Lake County Forest Preserve Rangers regularly patrol the areas.