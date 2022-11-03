Johnson, Mayfield direct resources toward YouthBuild programs

NORTH CHICAGO – Two YouthBuild programs in Lake County received a combined total of $2,060,000 in state grants to fund their youth education and career training programs in Lake County with the support of Sen. Adriane Johnson and Rep. Rita Mayfield.

A reception was held in their honor at YouthBuild Lake County on Oct. 26.

YouthBuild Lake County in North Chicago and Youth Conservation Corps in Waukegan offer YouthBuild programs to opportunity youth ages 17 to 24 in Lake County. The YouthBuild program model includes high school diploma attainment, career readiness and life skills support. Both programs provide construction training by building or renovating affordable housing within Lake County. Annually, these agencies enroll more than 80 youth in the YouthBuild program.

In attendance at the reception were representatives from three Illinois YouthBuild programs, North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham and participants, staff and board members from YouthBuild Lake County and Youth Conservation Corps.

Before the reception, the legislators toured the agencies and construction project sites for both YouthBuild Lake County and Youth Conservation Corps. The legislators rode with participants from both programs and spoke with them about their experiences in the YouthBuild Programs.

“During my tour, I was able to see firsthand some of the amazing work being done by the staff and students there,” Mayfield said in a news release. “YouthBuild not only helps build career skills, it positions Lake County youth to be pillars of their community by getting them involved in the creation and improvement of affordable housing in our area. I am proud to partner with this fantastic organization and I look forward to seeing what they continue to accomplish.”

During the reception, Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, and Mayfield, D-Waukegan, accepted awards from the Illinois YouthBuild Coalition, YouthBuild Build Lake County and Youth Conservation Corp.

Johnson was instrumental in YouthBuild Lake County’s ability to secure $1 million in capital improvement funds and an additional $200,000 to be used to expand enrollment.

“This funding will help give our youth the courage they need to pursue their dreams without limitations,” Johnson said in the release. “I want women and people of color to know that there are no limits to their success and encourage them to pursue a job in fields where they are underrepresented.”

YouthBuild Lake County and Youth Conservation Corps are both part of the Illinois YouthBuild Coalition, which is composed of 15 YouthBuild programs in Illinois. Mayfield was instrumental in working with the House to approve a $5.5 million budget allocation to fund the Illinois YouthBuild Coalition. The coalition then granted those dollars to new and existing Illinois YouthBuild Programs resulting in $810,000 being directed to YouthBuild Lake County and Youth Conservation Corps to fund high school education and career training in Lake County.