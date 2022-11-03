Cooper’s Hawk restaurant set to open in Gurnee

CHICAGO – Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, an upscale casual dining restaurant with a full-service bar, private dining room and Napa-style tasting room, plans to open its newest location in Gurnee.

The restaurant is scheduled to open Nov. 7 at 7799 Route 132.

“Gurnee’s vibrant community and popular tourist attractions are a perfect fit for Cooper’s Hawk and extend our unique dining experience to more guests in Lake County. Our talented culinary team is bringing our innovative wine-driven dining experience concept to the community,” founder and CEO Tim McEnery said in a news release. “Our Chicagoland suburban locations have been wildly popular and continue to grow, which is why we are extending our unique dining experience to more guests in northern Illinois.”

The Gurnee team is led by executive kitchen manager John Argentari, who works closely with executive chef Matt McMillin. Dishes are made fresh from the Cooper’s Hawk scratch kitchen and incorporate seasonal ingredients along with a recommended “bin number” to help guide guests with wine selection.

The menu includes dine-in and carryout, gluten-free, desserts, kids meals, happy hour specials and catering options.

The large indoor dining area seats about 260 between the main dining room and full-service bar. Guests can reserve seating inside the private dining area for up to 50 guests. The outdoor patio seats an additional 40 guests.