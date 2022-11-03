Atturo Tire to help Keeping Families Covered with diaper drive

WAUKEGAN – Atturo Tire Corp. again is partnering with Keeping Families Covered and tapping its network of dealers to collect donations for the annual “Huggies for the Holidays” diaper drive.

The diaper drive will directly benefit the local community in which Atturo Tire Corp. and its dealers reside. The drive runs through Dec. 31 and aims to collect more than 50,000 diapers this year.

“We have been doing some version of a holiday drive since 2017, and while it has gone by many names, our goal remains the same – to help as many families as possible in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by providing them with the diapers they need to keep their children clean, dry and healthy. Diaper need affects 1 in 3 families and we are working to change that by helping to fill the gap for those who struggle to afford this basic need,” said Ann Marie Mathis, founder and CEO of Keeping Families Covered. “We currently buy 80% of the over 1 million diapers we distribute annually, so every donation helps to offset that expense and makes an impact in your local community.”

This year Keeping Families Covered is on track to distribute 1.3 million diapers to local families in need.

“We are excited to once again be partnering with a great local organization like Keeping Families Covered to help give back to our local community,” said Ray Flores, marketing associate for Atturo Tire Corp. “We are looking forward to tapping our network of dealers to not only create a broad reach of donation locations but to also allow them to give back to their community as well.”

All sizes of diapers are accepted but sizes 4, 5 and 6 are needed most. New unopened packages are preferred, but partial and open packs will be accepted.

Monetary gifts will be accepted during the drive. No other donations will be accepted. Monetary donations also can be made at https://tinyurl.com/Huggies4Holidays.

People also can support Keeping Families Covered by buying something directly off their Amazon or Target wish list at https://www.keepingfamiliescovered.org/donate.

ATTURO TIRES LOCAL DEALERS COLLECTING DONATIONS:

Car Corral Service / 6000 49th St, Kenosha, WI 53144

Closs Tire & Auto / 1340 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085

Smooth Performance Offroad / 2311 N Ringwood Rd, McHenry, IL 60050

Waukegan Tire / 3444 Washington St, Park City, IL 60085

Waukegan Tire / 80 South Green Bay Road, Waukegan, IL 60085

Waukegan Tire / 2060 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030