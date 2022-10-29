Zengeler Cleaners, Libertyville Rotary Sunrise collect coats for annual drive

NORTHBROOK -- Fall is here, and that means colder days and nights are right around the corner. That’s just one of the reasons Libertyville Rotary Sunrise has teamed up with Zengeler Cleaners’ two Libertyville stores for their annual “Coats for Vets” collection drive.

This important event collects winter coats, jackets and other seasonal apparel that will be distributed to veterans throughout the northern Illinois area.

All types of clothing and accessories are needed during the drive, including blankets, gloves, hats and seasonal apparel, as well as coats and jackets.

“Please take a few minutes to look through your closet and donate items our vets need so badly,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, “The need for donations increases every year and we can only provide that support with the help of generous individuals in the community. Please help us make this year’s drive the most successful ever.”

Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Items can be given to any member of Libertyville Rotary Sunrise or dropped off at either of Zengeler Cleaners two Libertyville stores (539 E. Park Avenue and 1401 Peterson Road), official collection locations for the 2022 drive. Once donations are gathered, the Zengeler team will inspect, repair as needed and clean every single item, then deliver the renewed items so they can be distributed in time for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For information about this year’s Coats for Vets drive, please contact Tom Zengeler, president, at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit Zengeler Cleaners’ website at www.zengelercleaners.com.