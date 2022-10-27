Mellow cat ready for loving forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Ameerah says, “I may look like a mellow cat, lounging and rolling around on my comfy bed. There is no need to exert myself; this gets me lots of loving.

“Don’t worry, I am more than willing to put some effort and love into the relationship, too. After all, I have to keep my exercise routine jumping in and out of someone’s lap and being able to climb onto someone’s bed. Of course, I’m also playful.”

Ameerah is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.