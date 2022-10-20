Johnson to host listening event in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – To offer residents the opportunity to voice their opinions and work with her office to find solutions, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is hosting a listening session at B.A.M. 4 the Mind in Waukegan.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at B.A.M. 4 the Mind, 801 S. McAlister Ave. in Waukegan.

“With the upcoming legislative session in November, it’s important for me to hear from our neighbors to know how I can best represent their interests in Springfield,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “I’m calling on the members of our diverse community to join my office at this listening session to bring their concerns directly to us.”

Questions should be directed to Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.