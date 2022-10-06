Armed Forces Bank wins ‘Distinguished Bank of the Year’ award

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Armed Forces Bank, a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907, has been named “Distinguished Bank of the Year” for 11 of the past 12 years.

The Department of the Navy recognized AFB at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois and the Department of the Air Force selected AFB at Travis Air Force Base in California.

The award recognizes the on-base financial institutions that provided exceptional service to the community during the preceding calendar year. In particular, AFB was recognized for its leadership in serving military service members and their families with an array of banking services, installation support and financial education. This year’s honorees – AFB at Naval Station Great Lakes and AFB at Travis Air Force Base – serve about 150,000 and 128,000 active duty and retired military, government personnel and their families, respectively.

For 2021, AFB received 13 nominations combined from the three branches of service (Army, Air Force and Navy) for the award by command leadership at military installations around the country.

AFB was formally recognized at the Annual Workshop hosted by the Association of Military Banks of America on Aug. 28-31 in Washington, D.C.