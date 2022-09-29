Woodlands Academy senior from Gurnee advances in National Merit quest

LAKE FOREST – Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart announced senior Anne Kelly of Gurnee has qualified to continue her pursuit of a highly prestigious scholarship award.

Kelly is among the less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors achieving semifinalist status in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The group of academically talented students will continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million awarded in the spring. Recipients of these scholarships earn the coveted title of Merit Scholar.