September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Weber, police to host drug takeback event in Fox Lake

Drop-off allows prescriptions to be safely disposed of

By Shaw Local News Network

Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com Woodstock police officer Dan Pauley disposes of medicines dropped off by a resident in front of the police station for National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Sep 26, 2015 in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

FOX LAKE – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, in partnership with the Fox Lake Police Department, is hosting a prescription medication drop-off event Oct 1.

“Events like these take potentially deadly pharmaceuticals out of the hands of those who would intentionally or unintentionally abuse them,” Weber said in a news release.

Millions of Americans misuse controlled prescriptions and the majority of the abused prescriptions were obtained from family or friends and often from home medicine cabinets.

“This is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired drugs,” Weber said.

The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Fox Lake Police Department, 301 Illinois Route 59.

Prescription medications, ointments and patches as well as pet medications and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.