Weber, police to host drug takeback event in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, in partnership with the Fox Lake Police Department, is hosting a prescription medication drop-off event Oct 1.

“Events like these take potentially deadly pharmaceuticals out of the hands of those who would intentionally or unintentionally abuse them,” Weber said in a news release.

Millions of Americans misuse controlled prescriptions and the majority of the abused prescriptions were obtained from family or friends and often from home medicine cabinets.

“This is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired drugs,” Weber said.

The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Fox Lake Police Department, 301 Illinois Route 59.

Prescription medications, ointments and patches as well as pet medications and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.