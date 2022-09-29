NMAS to host walking tours of historic Naval Station Great Lakes Cemetery

GREAT LAKES – The National Museum of the American Sailor will be hosting walking tours of the historic military base’s cemetery at 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 1. This outdoor walking tour explores the historic cemetery and the military service of those who are buried there.

Each tour is about a 1.5-mile walk. The event is free, but registration is required. To learn more and to register, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor. The museum is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed on federal holidays). Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas