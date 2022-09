GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host the annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery for two performances Oct. 2 at the cemetery on South Lake Street.

The costumed performances will be at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

This year’s cemetery walk will highlight barber Deke White, who knew Cyrus E. Harvey, Gilbert Frazier, Jacob De Voe, Mary Whitehead Wilson, Nellie Mack Kemp and Alice Forvor Hart.

The event is sponsored by the Strang Funeral Chapel. Donations are appreciated.