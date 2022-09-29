September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Behind the Mask event to take place Sept. 30

Masquerade fundraiser to be in honor of Suicide Prevention Month

By Shaw Local News Network

MUNDELEIN – Behind the Mask, a masquerade fundraiser in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ivanhoe Club, 28846 N. Thorngate Drive.

The event is being put on by the CYN Counseling Center in Grayslake.

Tickets for the event are $150 each, $550 for four and $1,000 for a table of eight. The ticket price includes dinner, drinks and dancing.

There will be a best mask contest, a chance to win $1,000, a silent auction and more.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit cyngrayslake.org/suicideprevention.