Behind the Mask event to take place Sept. 30

MUNDELEIN – Behind the Mask, a masquerade fundraiser in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ivanhoe Club, 28846 N. Thorngate Drive.

The event is being put on by the CYN Counseling Center in Grayslake.

Tickets for the event are $150 each, $550 for four and $1,000 for a table of eight. The ticket price includes dinner, drinks and dancing.

There will be a best mask contest, a chance to win $1,000, a silent auction and more.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit cyngrayslake.org/suicideprevention.