PM&L to host auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre and director Regina Reynolds are seeking actors for the production of “A Christmas Story” by Philip Grecian, based on the 1983 motion picture “A Christmas Story,” written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark and on the book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd.

Auditioners must have completed their online audition form and reserved an audition slot prior to arrival.

Auditions will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St. in Antioch.

“A Christmas Story” will open Dec. 2 and run for three weekends until Dec. 18.