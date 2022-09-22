‘Finn’s After Dark’ fundraiser to benefit USO

LIBERTYVILLE – Mickey Finn’s Brewery is hosting an event Sept. 22 to benefit the USO.

The inaugural Finn’s After Dark will feature live music from Darryl Marquette and the band 40Hz, plus Mickey Finn’s food and beer.

Local Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Al Lynch will be honored at the event.

Finn’s After Dark offers free admission for enlisted service members and first responders. There is a $20 entry fee for everyone else. All proceeds will be donated to the local USO organization at Naval Station Great Lakes.

The event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 in the back parking lot of Mickey Finn’s Brewery in historic downtown Libertyville.

“Most people don’t realize that the USO is not funded at all by the government,” Mickey Finn’s proprietor Brian Grano said. “The USO relies solely on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to support its important mission. We’re proud to show some love to this great organization that provides so much good for those who dedicate their lives to serving our country.”

The event is presented by Mickey Finn’s Brewery and Liberty Auto Group of Libertyville. Finn’s After Dark also is made possible through the help of Consumer’s Credit Union, Prism War Games Consulting and Libertyville Bank and Trust.