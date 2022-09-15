Advocate Health opens outpatient center in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA – Advocate Health Care’s new outpatient center in Lake Villa is open, increasing residents’ access to primary care, orthopedics and imaging services.

Aligned with Advocate Condell Medical Center and backed by the resources of Advocate Children’s Hospital, the 20,000-square-foot center at 695 Park Avenue (Route 83) fills a vital need in the rapidly growing residential community, according to a news release.

“As populations increase and communities evolve, so do their health and wellness needs,” said Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Health’s North Illinois Patient Service Area and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. “We’re proud to bring new and expanded services to the area – complete with virtual visit capabilities and extended hours – to make safe, high-quality care more accessible to Lake Villa residents.”

In the future, Advocate Health plans to make additional services, such as ultrasound, mammography, physical therapy and occupational therapy, available at the location.

“I look forward to increasing area access to primary care, including for our Spanish-speaking neighbors,” said Dr. Christopher Molitor, a family medicine provider based at the new location who speaks Spanish and English. “We believe we can better serve patients by bringing expert, quality care closer to home.”

“Our goal is to provide holistic care – looking at all aspects of a person’s health and well-being,” said Dr. Paul Metzger, an orthopedic surgeon. “By bringing a range of much-needed medical care under one roof, this new place of healing will provide patients with the convenience they deserve while advancing our purpose of helping people live well.”

“There are many barriers to health care, whether it’s the pandemic or proximity to services,” said Dr. Marcus Talerico, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery. “This location was designed with the community in mind, enabling us to offer more convenient care closer to where patients live and work.”

Construction on the $18.5 million project began in summer 2021, with a focus on sustainability, safety and efficiency. In addition to saving more than 100 oak trees, Advocate Health cleaned and removed seven acres of invasive plants, replacing them with native, low-water grasses, wildflowers and trees.

The medical center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 224-541-9100.