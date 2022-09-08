September 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Host of events planned at Lake County Fairgrounds

Lake County RV Outlet Show to run Friday through Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network

Candace H. Johnson-For Shaw Media In this fie photo, Robert Hanson, of Richfield, Wis., with Numismatic Investments, shows a five-ounce pure silver Buffalo coin he has for sale as his wife, Caren, stands close by at the Grayslake Antique & Vintage Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. (Candace H)

GRAYSLAKE – Mark your calendars for the following events at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.

The Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center is Lake County’s destination for public and private events presented by third-party organizations, as well as signature events presented by the Lake County Fair Association. Events are updated often at www.lcfair.com.

Contact the presenter for specific information about their event.

• Lake County RV Outlet Show, presented by RV Outlet Shows, Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11. Times are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Learn more at https://www.rvoutletshow.com/.

• WIIL Rock Fest 2022, presented by FM Entertainment at noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit https://www.95wiilrock.com/ for details.

• Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Step by Step Promotions from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Times are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and parking is free. Visit https://www.stepbysteppromotions.com/ for details.

• Jurassic Quest – presented by Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9. Times are 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. See https://www.jurassicquest.com/ for information and details.

● Lake County Jeep Invasion – presented by LCJC, LLC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Learn more at https://lakecountyjeepclub.com/.

● Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show – presented by Tilt Promotions Inc. on Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13. An early buyers show is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more, see www.chicagolandshow.com.

● Arts & Crafts Show – presented by Step by Step Promotions from Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Times are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and parking is free. Visit https://www.stepbysteppromotions.com/ for details.

● Grayslake Antique & Flea Market - Holiday Market – presented by Zurko Promotions on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. Times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Parking is free. Call 715-526-9769 for details. More information is online at https://zurkopromotions.com/.

● Radiance NYE Concert - presented by TNG Holdings LLC at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and on Saturday, Dec. 31. For information visit https://www.radiancemke.com/.