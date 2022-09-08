Host of events planned at Lake County Fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE – Mark your calendars for the following events at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.

The Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center is Lake County’s destination for public and private events presented by third-party organizations, as well as signature events presented by the Lake County Fair Association. Events are updated often at www.lcfair.com.

Contact the presenter for specific information about their event.

• Lake County RV Outlet Show, presented by RV Outlet Shows, Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11. Times are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Learn more at https://www.rvoutletshow.com/.

• WIIL Rock Fest 2022, presented by FM Entertainment at noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit https://www.95wiilrock.com/ for details.

• Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Step by Step Promotions from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Times are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and parking is free. Visit https://www.stepbysteppromotions.com/ for details.

• Jurassic Quest – presented by Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9. Times are 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. See https://www.jurassicquest.com/ for information and details.

● Lake County Jeep Invasion – presented by LCJC, LLC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Learn more at https://lakecountyjeepclub.com/.

● Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show – presented by Tilt Promotions Inc. on Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13. An early buyers show is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more, see www.chicagolandshow.com.

● Arts & Crafts Show – presented by Step by Step Promotions from Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Times are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and parking is free. Visit https://www.stepbysteppromotions.com/ for details.

● Grayslake Antique & Flea Market - Holiday Market – presented by Zurko Promotions on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. Times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Parking is free. Call 715-526-9769 for details. More information is online at https://zurkopromotions.com/.

● Radiance NYE Concert - presented by TNG Holdings LLC at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and on Saturday, Dec. 31. For information visit https://www.radiancemke.com/.