Hawthorn Mall to host performance by Nanny Nikki

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall will host Nanny Nikki, a Grammy-nominated, interactive children’s entertainer, from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10.

During the performance, children ages 2 to 6 can join in on singalongs, dancing, puppets and more.

Crafts and snacks will be provided.

Attendees must be Hawthorn Mall Saplings Kids Club members to attend this event. Joining the kids club is free and easy. By registering to attend this event, children also will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member.

The event costs $3 a child to attend. Proceeds will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 to purchase school supplies.

Space is limited and registration is required at http://ow.ly/sHal30skw3C.