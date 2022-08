INGLESIDE – The watercolors of Lori Indovina-Valus will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the Volo Bog State Natural Area.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 5. An artist’s reception is planned from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

The works will be for sale with 25% of proceeds supporting the Volo Bog State Natural Area through Friends of Volo Bog.