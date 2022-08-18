Wauconda Tractor Supply to host farmers market

WAUCONDA – On Aug. 20, the Wauconda Tractor Supply store will host a farmers market featuring locally grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Shannon Ciolek, manager of the Wauconda store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events and this market allows us to do just that.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers can stop in for arts and crafts, baked goods, candles and honey, all produced by neighbors in the Wauconda area.

Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store where they will showcase their goods. Some of the local vendors participating include Cioleks Bags and Color Street.

The event is open to the public and will take place at 600 W Liberty St.

For information, contact Wauconda Tractor Supply at 847-487-9848.